Maryland dump truck drive charged with attacking police ruled not competent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Maryland dump truck driver who allegedly attacked two police officers with his vehicle has been ruled not competent to stand trial, police said on Thursday.

The suspect, Gene Brandon Jr., 31, of Aquasco, Maryland, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly ramming his vehicle into Prince George’s County Police Department squad cars in January.

“Suspect in at murder of 2 of our officers found incompetent to stand trial,” the department said on its Twitter feed.

The county’s circuit court had no details on the ruling, and Brandon’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Police have said Brandon crashed his truck into the police cars in Glenarden, a suburb of Washington, after yelling at officers who were standing next to the vehicles. No injuries were reported, and a motive for the attack has not been given.