All clear at Maryland military hospital after gunshot report
#U.S.
July 6, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

All clear at Maryland military hospital after gunshot report

Ian Simpson

1 Min Read

Police SWAT team members prepare to enter the campus of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as police investigate a report of a gunshot heard at the U.S. Navy facilty in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Authorities gave the all clear at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington, the biggest military hospital complex in the world, after a report of a gunshot triggered a lockdown on Monday, the U.S. Navy said.

Police found no sign of a gunshot or injuries at the sprawling 243-acre (98-hectare) campus in Bethesda, Maryland, the Navy said on its Twitter feed. A call to police reporting the sound of a gunshot triggered the lockdown of the Bethesda, Maryland, site and a massive security response.

Officers cleared the 20-story building where the gunshot was reported and found nothing, the Montgomery County Police Department said on Twitter.

Police said non-emergency patient care at Walter Reed was suspended for the day.

The Walter Reed report came after an unfounded call of a gunshot at the Washington Navy Yard sparked a heavy police response on Thursday.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Ian Simpson; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
