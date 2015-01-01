Police car strikes, kills student lying on Massachusetts road

(Reuters) - A Chatham, Massachusetts, police cruiser ran over and killed a college lacrosse player lying on an unlit road early on Thursday, authorities said.

Garrett Gagne, 22, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, was lying on an unlit road at about 4 a.m. when he was struck by a Chatham police car responding to an emergency call, police said in a statement.

Gagne, a senior at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where was later pronounced dead, the statement said. It said the incident was under investigation and it was not known why Gagne was in the road or his condition.

Gagne, a four-year lacrosse player at St. Lawrence and a government major, had been in Chatham to celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends.

William Fox, president of the university, said the school had set up a memorial website for Gagne and would hold a memorial gathering for him.

“Wisdom and meaning seem impossible right now in the midst of our immediate, heart-breaking sadness,” he said in a statement.