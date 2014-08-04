Police to charge Guatemalan man in Boston body-in-box case

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Guatemalan man will be charged on Monday with lying to Massachusetts police investigating human remains found in a cardboard box outside Boston last month, officials said.

Jose Milthon Freddy Azurdia-Montenegro, 55, was scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court in a case involving the death of a fellow Guatemalan man whose remains were found July 27 in a foul-smelling, partially opened box on a street in Duxbury, 20 miles (32 km) south of Boston.

The victim was identified as Estuardo Leonel Melgar Perez, 44, who had a 14-inch (36 cm) incision on his abdomen, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Investigators said Perez arrived in the United States from Honduras on July 25. Perez and Azurdia-Montenegro had been booked on the same return flight to Honduras on Saturday, they said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of death.