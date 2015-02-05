FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police officer shot in Massachusetts, lockdown on Cape Cod
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 5, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Police officer shot in Massachusetts, lockdown on Cape Cod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police in Bourne, Massachusetts, asked residents of part of the Cape Cod town to remain in their homes on Thursday morning while they cleared a home of explosive devices after a man shot three people including a police officer overnight, police said.

The incident began around 2:12 a.m. on Thursday when police were called to respond to a double-shooting at a home, the Bourne Police said in a statement. When police arrived, a male suspect shot one of the officers and fled.

The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Investigators discovered “multiple incendiary devices” at the home, which prompted them to lock down the area, as well as calling in the bomb squad. Massachusetts State Police said the devices were suspected to be hoax threats.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.