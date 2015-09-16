Drug search outside Boston turns up missing World Series ring

BOSTON (Reuters) - When a team of Massachusetts police officers entered a suburban Boston home looking for drugs, they found a 2004 Red Sox World Series ring, officials said on Wednesday.

The officers had been watching a home in Quincy, south of Boston, on Tuesday afternoon when they saw Dennis Leclair, 47, allegedly selling Oxycodone tablets to two men outside his building.

Police approached Leclair and arrested him before executing a search warrant on his home. When they entered, they found Oxycodone tablets, police scanners, a money counting machine, more than $9,000 in cash and the World Series ring, police said.

Police said they are unsure how Leclair came to be in possession of the ring but said that it had been reported missing by a Red Sox employee.

Red Sox officials declined to comment, saying the investigation is continuing.

“It’s bizarre,” said a Quincy police dispatcher, who declined to provide his name. “Never seen something like that before.”

Officers continue to investigate the ring, police said.

Leclair was charged with drug offenses and one count of receiving stolen property valued over $250. It was not immediately clear if he had yet retained an attorney.