Puppy drives car into Massachusetts pond, owner says
June 2, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Puppy drives car into Massachusetts pond, owner says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A 3-month-old German shepherd puppy is being blamed for driving a family car into a Massachusetts pond.

The dog’s owner, John Costello, said he took the dog for a walk around Bolivar Pond in Canton on Sunday, then got into the car and started it in preparation for the ride home. That’s when the puppy jumped in with him.

“The dog just jumped into the car and hit the gear shift ... when she slammed it into drive she fell on top of the gas pedal,” Costello told local television station WFXT-TV. “The car went for a swim. We all did.”

Canton Police Officer Robert Quirk said the car was totaled after being completely submerged in the pond, but the dog and owner escaped unharmed.

“The perp says she was just going with the flow of traffic,” Quirk said in a Twitter post showing a picture of the puppy.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Doina Chiacu

