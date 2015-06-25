FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sky for fireworks, not drones, at Boston July 4 concert: police
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 25, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Sky for fireworks, not drones, at Boston July 4 concert: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts State Police on Thursday said that no drones would be allowed at next week’s Fourth of July Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators to the city’s Charles River waterfront.

“No private drones here,” State Police Colonel Tim Alben told reporters on Thursday. “There won’t be government drones here. There won’t be any drones at all and the FAA takes this quite seriously.”

The small unmanned aerial vehicles, often equipped with cameras, have become popular with hobbyists and amateur film-makers but pose a risk of crashes.

A New York woman was injured in December when a drone flying a sprig of mistletoe around a restaurant for a promotional event struck her in the nose.

Officials in Boston enforced a similar ban on drones at this year’s Boston Marathon. Security at that race and other large events has been higher since the deadly 2013 bomb attack.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.