Two Massachusetts children found dead, locked in hope chest

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two children under the age of 10 were found dead, locked in a hope chest in their family’s home in Franklin, Massachusetts, local prosecutors said on Monday.

The two children, whose names were not disclosed, were found together, locked inside a hope chest that had a lid that could only be opened from the outside, in a room where a loud television was on, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Several family members were home at the time of the incident and called emergency services when the children were discovered.

Preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were accidental, but local and state police will continue their investigation, prosecutors said, adding that the children’s family is cooperating with investigators.