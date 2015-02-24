Scientists name new species of wasp after Boston Bruins goalie Rask

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) is seen after replacing goalie Malcolm Subban (not pictured) during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON (Reuters) - A team of researchers studying insects in Africa has named a newly discovered species of wasp with a distinctive yellow-and-black pattern after Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday.

Robert Copeland, a follower of Boston sports and an entomologist at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in Nairobi, told the newspaper that the wasp’s yellow and black coloring resembles a Boston Bruins jersey.

The research also was underwritten by the government of Finland, where Rask was born.

“This species is named after the acrobatic goaltender for the Finnish national ice hockey team and the Boston Bruins, whose glove hand is as tenacious as the raptorial fore tarsus of this dryinid species,” the authors wrote in the paper, which is due to be published in March in the scientific journal Acta Entomologica Musei Nationalis Pragae.

Rask told the newspaper he was unaware of any animals named after him, other than the occasional fan’s pet cat or dog.

“It’s flattering, I guess,” he said.