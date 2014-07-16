FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man charged with breaking into Kennedy compound, asking for Katy Perry
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
July 16, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Man charged with breaking into Kennedy compound, asking for Katy Perry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police charged a man with breaking into the Kennedy family compound in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, claiming that he was looking for pop singer Katy Perry.

Officers went to the house in Hyannis Port after Ted Kennedy Jr., the son of late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy, called police late Tuesday saying he was worried an intruder was in the compound with his teenage son.

Police found the man, James Lacroix, 53, in the kitchen. When asked what he was doing there, Lacroix, wearing a Captain America T-shirt, responded that he was looking for Perry, police said.

The teenage son also was in the house but was unharmed, police said.

Lacroix was due to be arraigned on Wednesday morning on charges of breaking and entering. Police said he would likely be evaluated for mental illness.

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.