Boston police officer shot and critically wounded

(Reuters) - A Boston police officer was shot in the face and critically wounded on Friday during a traffic stop, and other officers killed the suspected gunman, police said.

Police Commissioner William Evans told a news conference the suspect came out of a car during a traffic stop and shot the officer under the right eye.

Evans did not identify the officer but said he was in critical condition at Boston Medical Center. “He’s in tough shape,” he said.

The suspect was shot by officers. A woman suffered a flesh wound to an arm in the cross fire, Evans said.