Skating rink roof collapses in Massachusetts, no one hurt
#U.S.
February 28, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Skating rink roof collapses in Massachusetts, no one hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Part of the snow-covered roof of a Massachusetts skating rink collapsed on Saturday as a youth hockey team was practicing, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The roof at the Metropolis Skating Rink in Canton, a Boston suburb, gave way shortly after 7 a.m. EST, the city police department said in a statement.

Photos on the CBS Boston website showed debris and snow on the rink’s surface from one the third of the roof that collapsed.

A youth hockey team was practicing when the roof failed.

“However, everyone is safely accounted for,” the statement said.

Police told CBS Boston that air pressure from the collapse blew out the front part of the building.

Storms have dumped more than 100 inches of snow on Boston this winter. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 7 inches of new snow for Boston on Sunday.

The police statement said state inspectors and officials with the Canton building department were evaluating the collapse.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
