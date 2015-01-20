FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect in Boston hospital shooting dead of 'self-inflicted' wound
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 20, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Suspect in Boston hospital shooting dead of 'self-inflicted' wound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man in wheelchair is taken away from the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting a doctor at a major Boston hospital on Tuesday later died of a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound, the city’s Police Commissioner William Evans said, adding that the incident was over.

The victim in the shooting at Brigham & Women’s hospital, a male doctor, sustained “life threatening” injuries, police said. Police added that they had recovered the gun used in the incident.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, but Evans told reporters that the shooter, also male, had asked for his victim by name before attacking him.

“There was a particular reason why he targeted this doctor,” Evans told reporters.

Police have yet to identify the shooter or the victim, who Evans said is being treated in the emergency room at Brigham & Women‘s.

Brigham & Women‘s, located in downtown Boston amid a cluster of major healthcare facilities, is a teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School.

Reporting by Scott Malone and Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Susan Heavey and Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.