September 13, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

No active shooter on MIT campus in Massachusetts: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but the shooter is not believed to be on the campus, school officials said online and in social media.

Students were initially warned about an active shooter on the MIT campus and told to take shelter in a tweet from the school’s alert system, which texts students about emergencies on campus.

About 15 minutes later, at 4 p.m. local time (ET), the system posted a message on its website that police were investigating a shooting but that the assailant was not believed to be on campus.

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts and at MIT declined to comment.

Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
