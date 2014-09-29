FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts officials probing death of skydiving duo
September 29, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Massachusetts officials probing death of skydiving duo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts officials were investigating on Monday the death of two people during a skydiving accident on the Cape Cod resort area.

Instructor Eldon Burrier, 48, of West Lynwood, Washington, and student Andrew Munson, 29, of Nantucket island, Massachusetts, died on Sunday after they jumped from a plane operated by Sky Dive Barnstable and missed their designated landing site, instead hitting a shed on a nearby parcel of land.

The office of the Massachusetts Cape and Islands District Attorney is investigating the incident, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Scott Malone

