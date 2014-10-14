Two park rangers stabbed on Boston Common

(Reuters) - Two Boston city park rangers were stabbed on Tuesday on the Boston Common, and one suffered life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.

He said the ranger was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. The second ranger had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Tufts Medical Center.

The spokesman had no details on the incident, possible suspects or arrests. The CBS Boston website said one person was in custody.

The Boston Common in the city’s downtown covers almost 50 acres and is the oldest park in the United States.