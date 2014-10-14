FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two park rangers stabbed on Boston Common
#U.S.
October 14, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Two park rangers stabbed on Boston Common

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two Boston city park rangers were stabbed on Tuesday on the Boston Common, and one suffered life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.

He said the ranger was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. The second ranger had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Tufts Medical Center.

The spokesman had no details on the incident, possible suspects or arrests. The CBS Boston website said one person was in custody.

The Boston Common in the city’s downtown covers almost 50 acres and is the oldest park in the United States.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
