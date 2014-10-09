Small red book among finds in 113-year-old Boston time capsule

The contents of a 113-year-old time capsule, found inside a lion statue, are seen at Skylight Studios in Woburn, Massachusetts, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

BOSTON (Reuters) - Historians on Thursday opened up a 113-year-old time capsule that had been hidden in a statue of a lion atop Boston’s Old State House, and discovered a small red hardcover book tucked inside a copper box.

The book was not opened immediately due to its age and its contents were still unclear, but Bostonian Society President Brian LeMay pronounced himself “absolutely thrilled” by the find, which was not expected.

A Boston Daily Globe article from 1901, the year the capsule was placed in the statue atop the 301-year-old building, had described its contents as including letters from elected officials and buttons from the presidential campaigns of William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.

The red-brick, white-steepled Old State House, located in downtown Boston, is near the site of the 1770 Boston Massacre, which set the 13 colonies on the path to revolution and is a common stop for tourists visiting the city.