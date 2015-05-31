FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two stabbed, wounded at Tufts University frat house
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 31, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Two stabbed, wounded at Tufts University frat house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people were stabbed and injured inside a fraternity house at Tufts University near Boston on Sunday morning, the university said on its web site.

The university said the victims are not affiliated with the school and that it did not appear to be a random crime.

The two victims, who were not immediately named, were taken to hospital after police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity on the campus of the university in Medford, Massachusetts.

Early in the morning Tufts alerted people on campus to take shelter while police searched the area. The alert was lifted after the campus search was completed, but the school said an “enhanced police presence” would continue.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.