U.S. Coast Guard to fly 193 wayward turtles from Boston to Florida

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday it would transport 193 endangered sea turtles by plane from Massachusetts to Florida after they got trapped in frigid waters off Cape Cod.

The rare Kemp’s Ridley turtles are being treated for shock at a New England Aquarium animal care center in Quincy, 9 miles south of Boston, after being rescued by the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary in recent days.

“A Coast Guard HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircrew will transport the turtles to Orlando, Florida, where they will go to several rehabilitation facilities before being released back into the wild,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The flight is scheduled for Tuesday.

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles spend the warmer months in Cape Cod waters and migrate south for the winter. But some turtles get trapped by the hook shape of Cape Cod on their voyage south, and become hypothermic once water temperatures drop.

Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary officials said it found 148 of the cold-stunned turtles on Nov. 19, the largest number it had processed in a single day in its more than 30 years of rescuing sea turtles.