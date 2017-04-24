FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. defense secretary in Afghanistan as U.S. looks to craft policy
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 4 months ago

U.S. defense secretary in Afghanistan as U.S. looks to craft policy

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis looks out over Kabul as he arrives via helicopter at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Idrees Ali

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Afghanistan on Monday as President Donald Trump's administration looks to construct its strategy for the war-torn country, where resurgent Taliban militants continue to make gains.

Mattis is expected to meet Afghan officials and U.S. troops while in Kabul, but his arrival coincided with an announcement that his Afghan counterpart, Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi, and the Afghan army chief of staff had resigned after more than 140 Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack last week.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Alex Richardson

