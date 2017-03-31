FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis: Russia's actions in Afghanistan are a concern
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis: Russia's actions in Afghanistan are a concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about Russia's presence in Afghanistan and its interactions with Taliban fighters, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday.

"We have seen Russian activity vis-à-vis the Taliban," Mattis said during a news conference in London.

"I'm not going to say at this point if that has manifested into weapons and that sort of thing, but certainly what they're up to there in light of their other activities gives us concern."

Mattis added that he had not yet decided whether to recommend an increase in U.S. troop numbers in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Phil Stewart; writing by William James, editing by David Milliken

