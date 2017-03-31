FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Mattis says North Korea is acting recklessly and must be stopped
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 5 months ago

U.S.'s Mattis says North Korea is acting recklessly and must be stopped

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon pose for a handshake in front of a ceremonial guard of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, as Mattis arrives for their meeting at the Ministry of Defence in London, March 31, 2017.Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said North Korea is acting in a reckless manner and must be stopped.

"This is a threat of both rhetoric and growing capability, and we will be working with the international community to address this, we are doing so right now," Mattis said in reply to a question about the potential threat to the United States from ballistic missiles.

"Right now it appears to be going in a very reckless manner in what its conduct is portraying for the future and that's got to be stopped," Mattis said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Phil Stewart; Writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

