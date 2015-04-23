Wife of slain California mayor charged with manslaughter

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The wife of a small-town Southern California mayor shot dead during a domestic dispute in their home has been charged with manslaughter in the slaying and pleaded not guilty on Thursday during her initial court appearance, prosecutors said.

Lyvette Crespo, 43, was arraigned before a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge who ordered her held in lieu of $150,000 bail in connection with the Oct. 1 fatal shooting of her husband, Daniel Crespo, 45, who was the mayor of suburban Bell Gardens.

The indictment charging her with one count of voluntary manslaughter was unsealed on Thursday, and included an allegation that she discharged a handgun.

If convicted, she could face up to 21 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Lyvette Crespo’s lawyer has said the shooting was the culmination of domestic violence she and her children had suffered at the hands of her husband for many years.

The couple were arguing at their condominium when their 19-year-old son, Daniel Crespo Jr., intervened, leading to a physical altercation between father and son, according to a sheriff’s department account of the confrontation.

At that point, investigators said, the mother retrieved a gun and shot her husband multiple times in the torso, and the son called authorities. The mayor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, had been married since 1986.

In addition to serving as mayor of Bell Gardens, a tiny, predominantly Hispanic town about 10 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Crespo worked as a Los Angeles County probation officer for more than 20 years.

Crespo was born and raised in a housing project in the New York City borough of Brooklyn before he and his wife moved to California. The couple also had a daughter.

An attorney for the children has said they both stood behind their mother.

Lyvette Crespo is due to return to court on May 29 for a pretrial hearing.