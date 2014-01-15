FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car carrying L.A. mayor hits, injures pedestrian
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 15, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

Car carrying L.A. mayor hits, injures pedestrian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in California November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Los Angeles police car carrying Mayor Eric Garcetti through the city’s downtown struck a pedestrian on Tuesday, a woman who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Garcetti was not driving at the time and did not witness the accident, the mayor’s office said in a statement, adding that he was interviewed by Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

“I‘m very concerned about her and wish her a speedy recovery,” Garcetti said in the statement. “I look forward to speaking with her soon.”

A spokeswoman for Garcetti, who took office in July last year, said she had no information on the woman’s identity or condition. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. He had no further information on her condition.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.