New Mexico high court blocks inauguration of mayor-elect

SANTA FE, New Mexico (Reuters) - A 28-year-old man elected mayor of Sunland Park, New Mexico, will not be allowed to assume office - or even set foot in city hall - as scheduled on Thursday following a court ruling related to charges that he tried to blackmail a political opponent.

Daniel Salinas was arrested in late February on extortion charges and released on a $50,000 cash bond with the condition he not enter city hall or contact city workers.

A New Mexico court previously ruled that those conditions meant Salinas could not be sworn into office by Thursday’s deadline - a decision that was upheld by the state’s highest court on Tuesday.

Three New Mexico Supreme Court justices “deliberated for 10 or 15 minutes” before announcing their ruling, said Dona Ana County District Attorney Amy Orlando.

“In the end they felt the conditions we were asking fit with the crimes Mr. Salinas was accused of... Which means that he can’t be sworn in as mayor as of right now,” Orlando said.

Salinas was accused of trying to extort his opponent in the mayoral race with a tape showing him receiving a lap dance from a stripper. The tape was meant to force fellow mayoral candidate Gerardo Hernandez to bow out of the race, authorities said.

Salinas won the mayoral election in March by a vote of 637 to 553.

Joshua Spencer, an attorney for Salinas, said he planned to file an emergency motion later Wednesday seeking to modify Salinas’ conditions of release. He is hoping for a response before Thursday’s deadline at 5 p.m. local time.

“It doesn’t have to be in city hall. He can be sworn in anywhere - at the DA’s office, my office, the police station, anywhere. We just want the municipal clerk to deliver a certificate of election - it will take two minutes - so Mr. Salinas can take his oath of office,” he said.

It is not yet known who will serve as the city’s mayor.

“More crimes are coming out and investigations are ongoing,” Orlando said.