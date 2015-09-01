Mayor of Oregon town arrested on possession of methamphetamine

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - The 68-year-old mayor of a tiny town in Oregon has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, police said on Tuesday.

Cletus Moore was arrested early on Monday morning during a traffic stop in Jefferson, Oregon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Baldridge said.

Moore is mayor of Idanha, a town of less than 140 people east of the state capital of Salem. His passenger, Christopher Kosack, 39, was also arrested, Baldridge said.

Police found meth in the vehicle and towed it after discovering it was uninsured, Baldridge said.

Moore and Kosack face a court hearing on Sept. 28. The charges they could face have not yet been released.

Both Moore and Kosack told police they were driving to Jefferson to purchase methamphetamine, according to a police news release. Baldridge said the men had a “user’s amount” of methamphetamine in the car.

Moore and Kosack could not immediately be reached for comment, nor could officials with the town of Idanha.

Moore was convicted in 2009 for meth possession, according to the Oregonian.