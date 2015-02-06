FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
University of California to require all students to get measles shot
February 6, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

University of California to require all students to get measles shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A measles vaccine is seen at Venice Family Clinic in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Students at all 10 campuses of the University of California will be required to be screened for tuberculosis and vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella and other diseases under a new health plan set to take effect in 2017, the university said on Friday.

Announcement of the policy change, which goes beyond the hepatitis B shots already required of all UC students, comes amid a measles outbreak that has infected about 100 people in California since December.

Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler

