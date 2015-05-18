FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican lawmaker says must avoid 'trade war' over meat labels
May 18, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Republican lawmaker says must avoid 'trade war' over meat labels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway on Monday called for swift action to avoid a “trade war” after the United States lost a trade dispute with Mexico and Canada over meat labeling.

Conaway, a Republican, said he had asked committee members to a meeting on Wednesday to try to resolve the issue.

“As retaliation by Canada and Mexico becomes a reality, it is more important now than ever to act quickly to avoid a protracted trade war with our two largest trade partners,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
