Canada asks for new WTO review of U.S. labeling rules

(Reuters) - Canada has asked the World Trade Organization to form a compliance panel to review the United States’ rules for labeling meat based on its country of origin, Canadian agriculture and international trade ministers said on Monday.
The WTO ruled last year that the U.S. labeling rules were not in compliance with WTO obligations and ordered changes by May 23. The United States changed its labeling program, but Canada and Mexico have said the changes made the situation worse.
