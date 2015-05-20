FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bill to repeal meat labeling laws advances
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 20, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. bill to repeal meat labeling laws advances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boneless beef trimmings that average about 70% fat from which lean, finely textured beef (LFTB) is created from is pictured at the Beef Products Inc (BPI) facility in South Sioux City, Nebraska November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. legislation to repeal meat labeling laws, which the World Trade Organization found discriminate against Mexico and Canada, passed a congressional committee on Wednesday and moved one step closer to becoming law.

The House of Representatives Agriculture Committee approved the bill on a vote of 38-6, clearing the way for it to come for a vote expected early next month.

Since 2009, U.S. retail outlets have been required to use labels such as “Born in Mexico, Raised and Slaughtered in the United States” to give consumers more information about the safety and origin of their food.

Canada and Mexico are preparing sanctions against U.S. goods after the WTO ruling, and committee Chairman Michael Conaway said swift action was needed.

“We must do all we can to avoid retaliation by Canada and Mexico, and this bill accomplishes that through full repeal of labeling requirements for beef, pork, and chicken,” the Republican legislator said.

But the committee’s top Democrat, Collin Peterson, said repeal was premature.

“I don’t think this is the best way to avoid retaliation and, quite frankly, I don’t think the Senate will be able to pass a repeal,” he said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.