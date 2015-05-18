Mexico also to seek retaliation against U.S. goods: joint statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico will also seek permission to retaliate against U.S. goods after a World Trade Organization ruling against U.S. meat labeling, the country said in a joint statement with Canada.

“Our governments will be seeking authorization from the WTO to take retaliatory measures against U.S. exports,” Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Agriculture Minister Enrique Martinez said in a joint statement with their Canadian counterparts.