U.S. lawmaker sees early June vote to repeal meat labeling laws
May 19, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. lawmaker sees early June vote to repeal meat labeling laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boneless beef trimmings that average about 70% fat from which lean, finely textured beef (LFTB) is created from is pictured at the Beef Products Inc (BPI) facility in South Sioux City, Nebraska November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway said on Tuesday he expects an early June vote on legislation to repeal U.S. meat labeling laws to avoid costly retaliation from Canada and Mexico.

Canada and Mexico began preparing retaliatory steps against U.S. goods on Monday after a World Trade Organization decision. The group said U.S. laws that require retailers to label meat with the country where the animal was born, raised and slaughtered discriminate against imported livestock.

“I am hopeful that a big vote in the House in early June will help the Senate,” Conaway told reporters.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
