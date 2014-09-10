Former White House spokesman Jay Carney joins CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House spokesman Jay Carney has joined CNN as a political commentator, the news network said on Wednesday.
Carney, 49, resigned as President Barack Obama’s press secretary in June. He is a former Washington bureau chief for Time magazine and began as Obama’s spokesman in early 2011.
Carney’s experience as a journalist and White House press secretary “make him an invaluable voice for the network,” CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist said in a statement.
Carney will make his first appearance on the news network on Wednesday during coverage of Obama’s 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT on Thursday) address on the Islamic State militant group, Feist said.
Carney was replaced as press secretary by his deputy, Josh Earnest.
CNN is a unit of Time Warner Inc.
Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott