FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sixteen hospitals to pay $15.69 million to resolve Medicare probe
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
May 7, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Sixteen hospitals to pay $15.69 million to resolve Medicare probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sixteen hospitals and their corporate parents will pay $15.69 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that the providers were reimbursed from Medicare for services that were unnecessary, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

As part of the settlement, Health Management Associates Inc [HMAI.UL] and 14 of its formerly associated hospitals will pay $15 million, Community Health Systems and its subsidiary Wesley Medical Center will pay $210,000, and North Texas Medical Center will pay $480,000, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.