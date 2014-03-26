FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House to vote on Thursday Medicare doctor pay, Boehner says
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 26, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

House to vote on Thursday Medicare doctor pay, Boehner says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner listens to a question during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday will vote on legislation to avert a pay cut for doctors who participate in the Medicare health care program for the elderly, House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday, adding that he expected the Senate would follow “pretty quickly”.

Boehner, a Republican, told reporters the legislation sparing Medicare doctors from a pay cut for another year had been agreed between himself and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat. Boehner said the short-term fix does not preclude any work from being done on a longer-term solution to the recurring problem.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.