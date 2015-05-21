FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mega Millions jackpot hits $194 million for Friday's drawing
#U.S.
May 21, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Mega Millions jackpot hits $194 million for Friday's drawing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The multi-state Mega Millions jackpot has swollen to $194 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday, according to the Mega Millions website.

While there was no jackpot winner on Tuesday, there were nearly 2.2 million winning tickets at other levels, the website said. There was one “Match 5” winning ticket sold in Ohio that is worth $1 million, the website said.

The prize money has been increasing since March 24, when a group of co-workers in New York won the jackpot, according to the website. People can play the Mega Millions lottery in 43 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, it said.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million from a drawing on March 30, 2012, according to Illinois Lottery spokesman Mike Lang. The three winners of that jackpot split the prize money, Lang said.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
