Workers removing green paint tossed on Lincoln Memorial in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - National Park Service workers were removing paint on Friday that had been splattered on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, closing the popular attraction until later in the day, a U.S. Park Police officer said.

The officer said green paint had been tossed on the white marble statue of the 16th president that looks onto the National Mall, and that the memorial will reopen when it had been removed, likely later in the morning.

Park Police detectives are investigating the incident, he said.