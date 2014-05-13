Obama briefed on U.S. MERS cases, White House says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been briefed by his advisors on the two confirmed U.S. cases of the deadly virus known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“The president has been briefed on this development,” Carney told reporters. “The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is taking the current situation very seriously and is working in close coordination with local health authorities,” Carney said.