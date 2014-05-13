FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed on U.S. MERS cases, White House says
May 13, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Obama briefed on U.S. MERS cases, White House says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been briefed by his advisors on the two confirmed U.S. cases of the deadly virus known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“The president has been briefed on this development,” Carney told reporters. “The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is taking the current situation very seriously and is working in close coordination with local health authorities,” Carney said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

