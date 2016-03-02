FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators vote to keep MetLife's high-risk tag
March 2, 2016

U.S. regulators vote to keep MetLife's high-risk tag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of the MetLife building in New York, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council voted on Wednesday not to rescind insurance company MetLife’s designation for tougher oversight by the Federal Reserve.

MetLife, the country’s largest life insurer, received the high-risk tag in 2014 when the heads of the major U.S. financial regulatory agencies determined that a collapse of the company could devastate the U.S. financial system.

The council’s vote followed its annual review of MetLife’s designation.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

