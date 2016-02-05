Vice President Biden to go to Mexico City Feb. 24-25 for talks: White House
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden watches as U.S. President Barack Obama and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speak during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico City on February 24-25 to lead a delegation for the U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue, the White House said on Friday.