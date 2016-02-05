FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vice President Biden to go to Mexico City Feb. 24-25 for talks: White House
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 5, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Vice President Biden to go to Mexico City Feb. 24-25 for talks: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden watches as U.S. President Barack Obama and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speak during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico City on February 24-25 to lead a delegation for the U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue, the White House said on Friday.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.