Outgoing Mexican President Calderon to become Harvard fellow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass (Reuters) - Outgoing Mexican President Felipe Calderon will become a fellow at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government starting in January after his six-year term ends, the school said on Wednesday.

During the year-long fellowship, Calderon, an alumnus of the school, will meet with students, collaborate with scholars and researchers and help develop case studies on policy challenges he encountered while serving as Mexico’s president, the school said in a statement.

“This fellowship will be a tremendous opportunity for me to reflect upon my six years in office, to connect with scholars and students at Harvard, and to begin work on the important papers that will document the many challenges that we faced,” Calderon said in a statement.

Harvard’s Kennedy School draws political leaders from around the world who serve as fellows or instructors after they leave power. Notable names serving as fellow include former World Bank chief Robert Zoellick and former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell.

Former students include Bo Guagua - the son of Bo Xilai, a one-time star of Chinese politics who this year was ousted as leader of the city of Chongqing amid a scandal stemming from the murder of a British businessman - and Paula Broadwell, the author of a book on former Central Intelligence Agency chief General David Petraeus, who resigned his post at the CIA after an affair with Broadwell.

Calderon earned a master’s degree at the school in 2000 and went on to stake his presidency on fighting Mexico’s drug cartels. He hands the country’s reins to President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto on December 1.