Texas-Mexico border bridge shut over "safety concerns"
September 26, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

Texas-Mexico border bridge shut over "safety concerns"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities in Eagle Pass, Texas, have closed one of the city’s two border crossings to Mexico due to “safety concerns,” the Customs and Border Protection agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said local authorities closed Bridge II linking the city to Piedras Negras, Mexico, to traffic in the morning citing safety concerns, which local news media said were prompted by the discovery of a “suspicious device.”

Eagle Pass is not one of the principal hubs for trade or visitors over the 2,000-mile (3,200-km) U.S. Mexico border.

“We have protocols in place to address any contingency that may occur and stand ready to enact them should there be any threat to port operations,” the agency said in a statement.

Operations and traffic across Bridge I continue to flow as normal, it said.

News reports on local KSAT.com identified the threat as a “suspicious device”, possibly a grenade, although the border protection agency declined to comment.

Reporting By Tim Gaynor; editing by Mohammad Zargham

