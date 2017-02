U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray shake hands after a joint news conference at the foreign ministry in Mexico City, Mexico February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY Mexico would probably respond to any tariff the United States imposes on imports from its southern neighbor with levies on select goods, Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday.

The Mexican government also has to be ready to act if a U.S. fiscal puts Mexico at a disadvantage, Videgaray said on local radio.

