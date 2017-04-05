FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Mexican police commander charged for impeding U.S. narcotics probe - statement
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 5 months ago

Mexican police commander charged for impeding U.S. narcotics probe - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Mexican federal police commander has been charged for allegedly leaking confidential law enforcement information to warn members of a Mexican drug cartel about a U.S. narcotics probe, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

U.S. Justice officials said a complaint had been filed against 45-year-old Ivan Reyes Arzate of Mexico City in February for "conspiring with others to corruptly impede a U.S.-based narcotics investigation." The record was made public on Wednesday, it added in a statement.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay

