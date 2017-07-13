FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Secretary Perry says U.S., Mexico prosperity inextricably tied
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 2 hours ago

Energy Secretary Perry says U.S., Mexico prosperity inextricably tied

1 Min Read

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry shakes hands with Mexico's Secretary of Energy Pedro Joaquin Coldwell after addressing the media in Mexico City, Mexico July 13, 2017.Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Promising to promote cross-border electricity trade and investment, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday that "Mexico's prosperity is inextricably intertwined with our prosperity."

Slideshow (2 Images)

Standing alongside his Mexican counterpart Pedro Joaquin Coldwell, Perry said it was a top priority to ensure a North American energy strategy, develop untapped resources and diversify energy supplies.

Joaquin underscored the need to modify rules governing electricity markets to create incentives for cross-border electricity trade with the United States, and said he had agreed with Perry to foment the pacific use of nuclear energy.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Writing by Anthony Esposito

