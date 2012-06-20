Factbox: History of U.S. executive privilege

June 20 - President Barack Obama invoked executive privilege on Wednesday for the first time since taking office, withholding from a congressional panel some documents related to a botched operation to track guns smuggled to Mexico.

Presidents have invoked the privilege for years, but the U.S. Supreme Court first acknowledged a constitutional basis for the practice in its 1974 United States v. Nixon decision. But courts have never given presidents absolute authority to defy congressional subpoenas.

Presidents claim executive privilege when they wish to avoid subpoenas and similar attempts to retrieve information they deem too sensitive to release.

President George W. Bush invoked the privilege six times, while Bill Clinton used it 14 times.

Here is a look at some notable invocations of executive privilege.

GEORGE W. BUSH, 2007

Bush refused to provide Congress with information about the 2004 death of former professional football player Pat Tillman in Afghanistan. It was the second time Bush asserted executive privilege in four days.

Just three weeks later, Bush invoked the privilege again when the Senate Judiciary Committee subpoenaed adviser Karl Rove during its probe of the firing of nine federal prosecutors,

BILL CLINTON, 1998

Clinton was the first president since Nixon to have his claim of privilege struck down, in the midst of the Monica Lewinsky affair. He had attempted to stop prosecutors from asking his senior aides about Lewinsky, but a federal judge ruled against him. Still, Clinton used the privilege 14 times.

RONALD REAGAN, 1986

During William Rehnquist’s nomination proceedings for chief justice of the Supreme Court, Reagan stopped the release of the nominee’s memos from his time as an adviser to the attorney general. Reagan relented within a week, allowing the documents to be released. It was one of three times Reagan invoked the privilege.

GERALD FORD, 1975

During a congressional committee probe into State Department talks with the National Security Council about covert actions, Gerald Ford prohibited Secretary of State Henry Kissinger from releasing relevant documents, citing executive privilege. It was the only time he used the privilege.

George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter each used the privilege only once.