3 months ago
Top Mexican officials to visit Washington next week
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 3 months ago

Top Mexican officials to visit Washington next week

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray takes part in an event to recognize the contributions made by members of the Mexican foreign service, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 28, 2017.Edgard Garrido

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three senior Mexican officials will visit Washington next week to meet U.S. counterparts, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told reporters on Friday, as the two countries warm up to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Videgaray said Mexico's finance, economy and interior ministers will make the trip to the U.S. capital, just days after the U.S. Senate confirmed Robert Lighthizer as U.S. Trade Representative, bringing the negotiations a step closer.

In a sign of the friction in the U.S.-Mexico's relationship since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, the minister added that Mexico wanted to deepen and grow its ties to China and that a series of meetings with Chinese officials have been planned to that end through this year.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez

