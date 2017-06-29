FILE PHOTO - U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump next week at the G20 summit in Germany, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Thursday.

In late January, a planned meeting between the two was canceled following a Twitter dispute between the leaders over Trump's pledge to make Mexico pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a threat the American has since moved away from.

