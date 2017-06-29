Man tries to drive car into crowd in front of French mosque
PARIS A man was arrested after trying to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil on Thursday, police said, adding that no one was injured.
MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump next week at the G20 summit in Germany, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Thursday.
In late January, a planned meeting between the two was canceled following a Twitter dispute between the leaders over Trump's pledge to make Mexico pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a threat the American has since moved away from.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
BEIRUT The Syrian government said a U.S. warning this week to Damascus not to carry out a new chemical weapons strike were baseless and a ploy to justify a new attack on the country, state television said.