U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Roberta Jacobson arrives at a news conference in Washington, after the fourth round of U.S.-Cuba talks to re-establish diplomatic relations and re-open embassies, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will nominate Roberta Jacobson, a top State Department official who has been leading U.S. talks to restore relations with Cuba, as the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, the White House said on Monday.